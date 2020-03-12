WATCH: Boris’s Sets Out Latest Coronavirus Plans after COBRA Meeting

UPDATE: Read the Government’s updated advice in full:

if you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVI D-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started. (See Ending Isolation section below for more information)

this action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home.

ask your employer, friends and family to help you to get the things you need to stay at home.

stay at least 2 metres (about 3 steps) away from other people in your home whenever possible.

sleep alone, if that is possible.

wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water.

stay away from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions as much as possible.

you do not need to call NHS111 to go into self-isolation. If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days contact NHS 111 online. If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.

Boris sets out the Government is advising against cruises and overseas school trips; considering but not resolved on closing large public gatherings