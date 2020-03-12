SNP Hypocrisy Shifts into Top Gear

The SNP’s ability to be some of the most pious climate preachers in politics, whilst at the same time staking an independent Scotland’s economy entirely on oil extraction has always confused Guido.

It comes as no surprise, therefore, to discover the SNP’s Westminster leader is a massive petrol head; with Park’s Land Rover proudly posting Ian Blackford’s recent purchase of a gas-guzzling Range Rover Velar for his wife. A post that has mysteriously since disappeared…

His new ownership of the 270g of CO2-per-kilometer car was, embarrassingly, announced hours after Blackford spent significant time attacking the Tories’ climate change policies during yesterday’s budget debate. Guido thought he’d compare and contrast Blackford’s words and actions. And on that bombshell…