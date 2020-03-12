‘Dirtiest’ News Websites Revealed

Despite sustained focus on industries like aviation by environmental campaigners, digital technology – including the internet – is responsible for just as much in global carbon emissions – around 2-3%. To get websites sorting out their environmental efficiency, websitecarbon.com has been set up, allowing you to see the amount of carbon emissions generated by each website. Guido thought he’d check out the competition…

The Star: emits more than 61% of websites

Guardian: emits more than 63%

Telegraph emits more than 70%

The Times: emits more than 81%

Guido: emits more than 84%

The Sun: emits more than 84%

The Independent: emits more than 87%

Metro: emits more than 88%

Buzzfeed: emits more than 98%

While publications like the Guardian, Independent and Buzzfeed preach to about the ‘climate crisis’, each visit to their polluting websites generates 1.67g, 2.99g and 9.38g of CO2 respectively. Guido expects Extinction Rebellion to be heading to their offices imminently…