Craig’s Self-Isolating for a Second Time After Kissing Nadine

The rumour mill is buzzing this morning over which cabinet minister has gone into self-isolation, with the press agreeing not to name them until their test comes back around midday. In the meantime, a slight farce has sparked over at Westminster Digital – the firm which specialises in making videos for MPs – as founder Craig Dillon has had to self-isolate for a second time over Coronavirus scares. Craig was one of the first Londoners to be tested back in January after returning from China and coming down with an illness. He’s once again staying at home after greeting Nadine Dorries with a kiss at last Thursday’s International Women’s Day reception – where he was filming a ‘day in the life’ video for Anne-Marie Trevelyan:

Craig joins the six MPs now self-isolating, so far…