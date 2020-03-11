Tories Polling at 50%

New Kantar polling published this morning has found that the Tories continue to surge upwards, hitting 50% for the first time in three years. As YouGov’s Chris Curtis points out, between the 2015 election and now, the Conservatives have polled at every single integer between 17% and 50%…

The poll, fieldwork for which continued to be carried out until Monday, also found that 47% of Brits think that the UK government is handling the Coronavirus outbreak very or fairly well, compared to 33% who think it is being handled very or fairly poorly. It remains to be seen if these numbers will hold as the virus spreads across the country…

On Brexit, the poll finds that “if the general economic situation turned out to be a lot worse after Brexit”, just 27% think the UK should consider re-joining, compared to 35% who think it should not. For all the good polling news for Boris, he’s still yet to overtake Margaret Thatcher’s polling peak of 52% in May 1983…