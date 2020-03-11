Sajid Offers Opposition Speech

Rishi managed to claim his budget today stuck within the Government’s fiscal rules by conveniently excluding emergency Coronavirus spending from any of the costings. Cheeky.

Instead of Jeremy Corbyn pointing this out in his rambling, half hearted response, it took Sajid Javid to offer a stark reminder to the Government from their own back benches. In a speech where he championed a smaller state along with reforms like ending the factory tax, he emphasised the importance of sticking to fiscal rules.

“The fiscal rules that we set out in our manifesto are important. Sticking to those rules in normal times is what separates us from the parties opposite.”

Grassroots Tories and real free marketeers on the back benches will not be comfortable with the new spending stance…