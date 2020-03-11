Rory’s Time Bending Kipping Claims

On Westminster Hour this Sunday, Rory Stewart claimed that he had slept in 50 different homes around London as part of his ‘Come Kip With Me’ scheme. Wonder how his wife’s taking it…

Presenter: Rory, you are inviting Londoners to come and kip with you…..how many homes have you slept in now? Stewart: I’ve slept in something like 50 different homes in London

Stewart also repeated the ’50 different homes’ statistic in the Sunday Times. While also claiming he wants to start sleeping at the homes of sex workers…

One small issue with his boast, however, is he only launched the campaign 27 days before Sunday – meaning Stewart would have to have slept in almost two homes a night every night, never spending an evening at home, for his claim to be true.

Later in the BBC interview Stewart explained “you learn an amazing amount because you’re spending 14 hours with somebody”, meaning he appears to be claiming he has spent 700 hours in other people’s homes over the last 27 days. 27 days is just 648 hours. Either he has discovered time travel, or he’s bending the truth…