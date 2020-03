With the government facing its first major rebellion over Huawei and 5G, Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick is hosting a pro-Huawei reception “on behalf of Huawei technologies” later this month and is inviting MPs and others along to hear about “Huawei’s contribution to the UK in 2020.”

Interestingly, Hendrick’s register of interests records multiple donations from the Chinese Consulate-General in relation to visits. Nǐ hǎo…