Carrie Slams “Total Crap” Shaggy Dog Story from The Times

Carrie has not held back this morning about The Times story from Ben Ellery claiming she wants to rehome Dilyn the dog now the baby is on the way, she tweeted:

“What a load of total crap! There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs. The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves.”

Despite a blanket denial from Downing Street last night “It’s completely untrue that there are plans for him to be rehomed” the paper still ran with the story. This shaggy dog story could bite Ben Ellery…

