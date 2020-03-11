Budget Live
Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…
12.30 – Coronavirus
- Rishi turns immediately to Coronavirus, saying “we will get through this together”
- COVID-19 will cause a temporary disruption to the economy; on the supply side, up to 20% of the working population may be off work at any one time. Consumer spending will also fall. This will be temporary, however.
- Whatever extra resources the NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 it will get, whether that be millions or billions
- Statutory sick pay will be available for all those who are advised to self-isolate – even if they don’t have symptoms. 111 will also be able to provide sick notes rather than needing to go to GP
- Temporarily removing the minimum income floor for universal credit, and requirement to visit a jobcentre also dropped – can now complete whole process over the phone
- £500 million hardship fund given to local authorities for vulnerable people in their area
- Total cost of coronavirus packages comes to £1 billion
- For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay for up to 14 days off will be reimbursed by the government. £2 billion cost
- New temporary coronavirus disruption loan scheme, with government covering 80% of loans up to £1.2 million from banks to tide SME over
- Retail, leisure and hospitality industry to see business rates abolished entirely this year – over half of UK businesses; review of wider business rates policy to be launched later this year
- £3k cash grant to 700,000 of the country’s smallest business at cost of £2 billion to exchequer.
- Sunak values COVID-19 fiscal stimulus measures at £30 billion
12.51 – Forecasts
- Even before COVID-19 hit, we were facing slowing economy
- £175 billion to be announced for spending over the next 5 years, as a result growth will be 0.5% higher over the next two years than it otherwise would have been
- OBR estimates that today’s plans should boost potential output as well as growth; productivity will increase by 2.5%
- 1.4% inflation expected this year, followed by 1.8% next year and the rest of the period within target
- “Important we update our fiscal framework” – low and stable inflation, low interests rate, independent Bank of England, but debates about these measures are rising. Rishi to take time to consider these debates over the coming months
- Today’s budget will stick to manifesto’s fiscal rules. Budget delivered within the manifesto’s fiscal rules but with room to spare
- £12 billion budget surplus expected by 2022
- Debt set to fall from 79% to 75% over next five years, however Coronavirus policies haven’t been included with those forecasts
13.00 – Announcements
- Sunak confirms Tory manifesto NI rise, from £8,632 to £9,500
- Tampon tax abolished, no VAT on sanitary products
- Living wage to rise £10.50 by 2024
- £1 million to support Scottish food and drink overseas and £10 million to help distilleries go green. Planned spirits duty rise scrapped
- Business rate discount for pubs rises from £1,000 to £5,000, cider and beer duty rise scrapped
- Fuel duty remains frozen
- Entrepreneurs relief not fully abolished, but reduced lifetime limit from £10 million to £1 million, 80% of small business owners unaffected and all money saved returns to businesses through new more effective reliefs
- R&D spending increased to £22 billion, highest in nearly 40 years. Aim to raise to 2.4% of GDP.
- £1.4 billion invested at research centre in Weybridge
- £1.9 billion on space and electric vehicles
13.12 – Environment
- Tax rises on pollution. Climate change levy on electricity frozen on electricity and rising on gas
- New plastic packaging tax from 2022, £200 per tonne on packaging made with less than 30% recycled plastic
- Red diesel is a tax relief on 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, so tax relief abolished for most sectors – won’t take effect for two years, and agriculture, rail, domestic heating and fishing will retain the relief
- £1 billion invested into green transport solutions, including electric car charging station investment
- £120 million to those areas affected by winter floods and doubling flood defence investment to £5.2 million
- 30,000 hectares of trees to be planted
- Britain can lead the world on carbon capture and storage, so £800 million invested to establish two or more carbon capture clusters by 2030, creating up to 6,000 jobs in areas like Teesside and Humberside
13.18 – Building
- £600 billion to be invested in infrastructure. Capital budgets in 2024 alone will be over £120 billion
- Change the whole mindset of government, reviewing the treasury green book
- Ultimate ambition to move 22,000 civil servants outside of London – Sunak stops short of detailing where the new Treasury campus will be located
- West Yorkshire getting devolution deal, with £4.2 billion extra for existing metro mayors
- Scotland get £640 million; Wales: £360 million; Northern Ireland: £210 million
- £27 billion of roads investment, 4000 miles of road plus £2.5 billion pothole fund
13.25 – Education
- £1.5 billion to improve the Further Education system
- £30 million for primary school sports
- £90 million a year for arts programmes in secondary schools
- Sunak abolishes the ‘reading tax’; books, newspapers and magazines will have no VAT charge
13.28 – Housing
- £12.2 billion for affordable homes
- £650 million for rough sleeping
- £1 billion building safety fund to remove combustible cladding from any social residential building above 18 metres high
13.31 – NHS
- Sunak sticks to corporation tax level to fund the NHS
- Increasing immigration health surcharge from £400 to £624, with discount for children
- Extra funding for HMRC to clamp to £4.4 billion of tax avoidance
- National insurance contribution break for employers of veterans
- £34 billion over five years already announced, Sunak announces an extra £6 billion
- Next spending review launched, to conclude in July