Budget Live

12.30 – Coronavirus

Rishi turns immediately to Coronavirus, saying “we will get through this together”

COVID-19 will cause a temporary disruption to the economy; on the supply side, up to 20% of the working population may be off work at any one time. Consumer spending will also fall. This will be temporary, however.

Whatever extra resources the NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 it will get, whether that be millions or billions

Statutory sick pay will be available for all those who are advised to self-isolate – even if they don’t have symptoms. 111 will also be able to provide sick notes rather than needing to go to GP

Temporarily removing the minimum income floor for universal credit, and requirement to visit a jobcentre also dropped – can now complete whole process over the phone

£500 million hardship fund given to local authorities for vulnerable people in their area

Total cost of coronavirus packages comes to £1 billion

For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay for up to 14 days off will be reimbursed by the government. £2 billion cost

New temporary coronavirus disruption loan scheme, with government covering 80% of loans up to £1.2 million from banks to tide SME over

Retail, leisure and hospitality industry to see business rates abolished entirely this year – over half of UK businesses; review of wider business rates policy to be launched later this year

£3k cash grant to 700,000 of the country’s smallest business at cost of £2 billion to exchequer.

Sunak values COVID-19 fiscal stimulus measures at £30 billion

12.51 – Forecasts

Even before COVID-19 hit, we were facing slowing economy

£175 billion to be announced for spending over the next 5 years, as a result growth will be 0.5% higher over the next two years than it otherwise would have been

£175 billion to be announced for spending over the next 5 years, as a result growth will be 0.5% higher over the next two years than it otherwise would have been. OBR estimates that today's plans should boost potential output as well as growth; productivity will increase by 2.5%

1.4% inflation expected this year, followed by 1.8% next year and the rest of the period within target

“Important we update our fiscal framework” – low and stable inflation, low interests rate, independent Bank of England, but debates about these measures are rising. Rishi to take time to consider these debates over the coming months

Today’s budget will stick to manifesto’s fiscal rules. Budget delivered within the manifesto’s fiscal rules but with room to spare

£12 billion budget surplus expected by 2022

Debt set to fall from 79% to 75% over next five years, however Coronavirus policies haven’t been included with those forecasts

13.00 – Announcements

Sunak confirms Tory manifesto NI rise, from £8,632 to £9,500

Tampon tax abolished, no VAT on sanitary products

Living wage to rise £10.50 by 2024

£1 million to support Scottish food and drink overseas and £10 million to help distilleries go green. Planned spirits duty rise scrapped

Business rate discount for pubs rises from £1,000 to £5,000, cider and beer duty rise scrapped

Fuel duty remains frozen

Entrepreneurs relief not fully abolished, but reduced lifetime limit from £10 million to £1 million, 80% of small business owners unaffected and all money saved returns to businesses through new more effective reliefs

R&D spending increased to £22 billion , highest in nearly 40 years. Aim to raise to 2.4% of GDP.

£1.4 billion invested at research centre in Weybridge

£1.9 billion on space and electric vehicles

13.12 – Environment

Tax rises on pollution. Climate change levy on electricity frozen on electricity and rising on gas

New plastic packaging tax from 2022, £200 per tonne on packaging made with less than 30% recycled plastic

Red diesel is a tax relief on 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, so tax relief abolished for most sectors – won’t take effect for two years, and agriculture, rail, domestic heating and fishing will retain the relief

£1 billion invested into green transport solutions, including electric car charging station investment

£120 million to those areas affected by winter floods and doubling flood defence investment to £5.2 million

30,000 hectares of trees to be planted

Britain can lead the world on carbon capture and storage, so £800 million invested to establish two or more carbon capture clusters by 2030, creating up to 6,000 jobs in areas like Teesside and Humberside

13.18 – Building

£600 billion to be invested in infrastructure. Capital budgets in 2024 alone will be over £120 billion

£600 billion to be invested in infrastructure. Capital budgets in 2024 alone will be over £120 billion. Change the whole mindset of government, reviewing the treasury green book

Ultimate ambition to move 22,000 civil servants outside of London – Sunak stops short of detailing where the new Treasury campus will be located

West Yorkshire getting devolution deal, with £4.2 billion extra for existing metro mayors

Scotland get £640 million; Wales: £360 million; Northern Ireland: £210 million

£27 billion of roads investment, 4000 miles of road plus £2.5 billion pothole fund

13.25 – Education

£1.5 billion to improve the Further Education system

to improve the Further Education system £30 million for primary school sports

for primary school sports £90 million a year for arts programmes in secondary schools

a year for arts programmes in secondary schools Sunak abolishes the ‘reading tax’; books, newspapers and magazines will have no VAT charge

13.28 – Housing

£12.2 billion for affordable homes

for affordable homes £650 million for rough sleeping

for rough sleeping £1 billion building safety fund to remove combustible cladding from any social residential building above 18 metres high

13.31 – NHS