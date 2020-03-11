Budget Live
Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…
Coronavirus
- Rishi turns immediately to Coronavirus, saying “we will get through this together”
- COVID-19 will cause a temporary disruption to the economy; on the supply side, up to 20% of the working population may be off work at any one time. Consumer spending will also fall. This will be temporary, however.
- Whatever extra resources the NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 it will get, whether that be millions or billions
- Statutory sick pay will be available for all those who are advised to self-isolate – even if they don’t have symptoms. 111 will also be able to provide sick notes rather than needing to go to GP
- Temporarily removing the minimum income floor for universal credit, and requirement to visit a jobcentre also dropped – can now complete whole process over the phone
- £500 million hardship fund given to local authorities for vulnerable people in their area
- Total cost of coronavirus packages comes to £1 billion
- For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay for up to 14 days off will be reimbursed by the government. £2 billion cost
- New temporary coronavirus disruption loan scheme, with government covering 80% of loans up to £1.2 million from banks to tide SME over
- Retail, leisure and hospitality industry to see business rates abolished entirely this year – over half of UK businesses; review of wider business rates policy to be launched later this year
- £3k cash grant to 700,000 of the country’s smallest business at cost of £2 billion to exchequer.
- Sunak values COVID-19 fiscal stimulus measures at £30 billion
Forecasts
- Even before COVID-19 hit, we were facing slowing economy