Budget Live

Coronavirus

Rishi turns immediately to Coronavirus, saying “we will get through this together”

COVID-19 will cause a temporary disruption to the economy; on the supply side, up to 20% of the working population may be off work at any one time. Consumer spending will also fall. This will be temporary, however.

Whatever extra resources the NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 it will get, whether that be millions or billions

Statutory sick pay will be available for all those who are advised to self-isolate – even if they don’t have symptoms. 111 will also be able to provide sick notes rather than needing to go to GP

Temporarily removing the minimum income floor for universal credit, and requirement to visit a jobcentre also dropped – can now complete whole process over the phone

£500 million hardship fund given to local authorities for vulnerable people in their area

Total cost of coronavirus packages comes to £1 billion

For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay for up to 14 days off will be reimbursed by the government. £2 billion cost

New temporary coronavirus disruption loan scheme, with government covering 80% of loans up to £1.2 million from banks to tide SME over

Retail, leisure and hospitality industry to see business rates abolished entirely this year – over half of UK businesses; review of wider business rates policy to be launched later this year

£3k cash grant to 700,000 of the country’s smallest business at cost of £2 billion to exchequer.

to exchequer. Sunak values COVID-19 fiscal stimulus measures at £30 billion

