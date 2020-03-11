Budget Live

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

Coronavirus

  • Rishi turns immediately to Coronavirus, saying “we will get through this together”
  • COVID-19 will cause a temporary disruption to the economy; on the supply side, up to 20% of the working population may be off work at any one time. Consumer spending will also fall. This will be temporary, however.
  • Whatever extra resources the NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 it will get, whether that be millions or billions
  • Statutory sick pay will be available for all those who are advised to self-isolate – even if they don’t have symptoms. 111 will also be able to provide sick notes rather than needing to go to GP
  • Temporarily removing the minimum income floor for universal credit, and requirement to visit a jobcentre also dropped – can now complete whole process over the phone
  • £500 million hardship fund given to local authorities for vulnerable people in their area
  • Total cost of coronavirus packages comes to £1 billion
  • For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay for up to 14 days off will be reimbursed by the government. £2 billion cost
  • New temporary coronavirus disruption loan scheme, with government covering 80% of loans up to £1.2 million from banks to tide SME over
  • Retail, leisure and hospitality industry to see business rates abolished entirely this year – over half of UK businesses; review of wider business rates policy to be launched later this year
  • £3k cash grant to 700,000 of the country’s smallest business at cost of £2 billion to exchequer.
  • Sunak values COVID-19 fiscal stimulus measures at £30 billion

Forecasts

  • Even before COVID-19 hit, we were facing slowing economy
