Twitter Experts’ Coronavirus Fake News

A clip of Boris talking about Coronavirus has been doing the rounds on Twitter, shared this morning by the likes of David Schneider and A C Grayling. It has now racked up well over two million views and appears to be of the Prime Minister saying nothing should be done about the outbreak.

“One of the theories is that perhaps you could sort of take it on the chin. Take it all in one go and allow the disease as it were to move through the population.”

What the week-old clip (which only gained traction among Twitter-celebrities this morning) cuts out however, is the Prime Minister’s next sentence:

“I think it would be better if we take all the measures that we can now just to stop the peak of the disease being as difficult for the NHS as it would. I think there are things that we may be able to do.”

The cut-off clip clearly deliberately twists the meaning of the PM’s remarks to make him look negligent. In reality he was saying the exact opposite…