Sadiq Khan U-Turns: Enhanced Cleaning to Counter Coronavirus

A week ago, Sadiq Khan was taken to task on GMB when he promised viewers that there is “no risk” to catching Coronavirus on the Tube. It was a surprisingly bold statement at the time…

The Mayor was questioned by Susannah Reid, “at what point will you say to people… ‘look, being on public transport is obviously a risk factor… should we still be using public transport and getting on the tube?'”, to which Khan replied, “there is no risk in using the tube or buses”.

Guido was surprised this afternoon, therefore, to see an announcement from Transport for London saying they were instituting a new “enhanced cleaning regime”, including including “additional substances that kill viruses and bacteria on contact in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading”. Better Sadiq quietly does the right thing rather than tries to save face…