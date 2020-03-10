Read in Full: the 14 Charges Facing Alex Salmond

The former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, enters his second day in court today, after a busy first day hearing 14 charges put to him.
The full list of charges includes:
• June and July 2008: Indecent assault on various occasions on woman A in Glasgow
• December 2010 or 2011: Sexual assault on woman A at nightclub
• October to November 2010: Indecent assault on woman B at Bute House, his official residence, Edinburgh
• February 2011: Sexual assault on woman C in a car in Edinburgh
• May 2011 to June 2013: Sexual assault on woman D on various occasions in Edinburgh
• October 2013: Sexual assault at Bute House on woman E
• Between November and December 2013: Sexual assault on woman F at Bute House
• December 2013: Intent to rape woman F at Bute House
• March 2012: Sexual assault of woman G at a restaurant, Glasgow
• April 2014: Sexual assault of woman G at Bute House
• May 2014: Sexual assault of woman H at Bute House
• June 2014: Attempted rape of woman H at Bute House
• September 2014: Sexual assault on woman J at Bute House
• November 2014: Sexual assault on woman K at Stirling Castle
He denies them all…
Yesterday the court heard one former Scottish government official claim Salmond “full-on pounced” on her, stripped off her clothes and pushing her onto a bed within his official Bute House residence after a dinner. The former official described the experience as an attempted rape. The trial is expected to run for four weeks, up until the first week of April…
