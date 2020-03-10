LibDems’ Solution to Coronavirus? Don’t Catch It

Appearing on Sky News this morning, Dr Bharat Pankhania – Exeter University’s Senior Clinical Lecturer – served up some top medical advice for the panicking public: “Please don’t get infected… if you don’t get infected, you won’t make new cases”. Why has no one suggested this before?

Dr Pankhania also happens to be a LibDem councillor in Bath, and given the LibDems have been quiet over the last few weeks, Guido’s going to take this interview as an official party position. The LibDems are desperate to stop the spread of Coronavirus, if only because, as Guido revealed last week, their leadership election is currently under threat because of it…

Even with Guido’s cynicism, Cllr Pankhania’s position seems more sensible than Rory Stewart’s, who has bravely broken ranks with mainstream political science-based consensus to demand the country now goes into lockdown; calling for the:

Shutting all schools

Cancelling all medium and large events

Testing all passengers from hotspots

Spending “very serious sums of money”

And taking an “economic hit”

Luckily he’s only called for ‘medium and large events’ to be shut down, so his political rallies should be fine…