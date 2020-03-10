European Parliament President Comes into Work to Announce Self-Isolation

#COVID19 obliges us to be responsible and cautious. Following the latest measures in Italy, I will fulfil my role as President from my home in Brussels, as a precautionary measure, in line with the 14 days indicated by the @Europarl_EN health protocol https://t.co/9YIntFZamx pic.twitter.com/6TFyW2op1p — David Sassoli (@EP_President) March 10, 2020

David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament, has today announced that he will be self-isolating for 14 days “as a precautionary measure”, following the latest measures in his home country of Italy. Oddly, he announced his isolation from the European Parliament. Looks like he went into work this morning specifically in order film a video saying he won’t be leaving his house. David So Silly…