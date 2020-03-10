European Parliament President Comes into Work to Announce Self-Isolation

David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament, has today announced that he will be self-isolating for 14 days “as a precautionary measure”, following the latest measures in his home country of Italy. Oddly, he announced his isolation from the European Parliament. Looks like he went into work this morning specifically in order film a video saying he won’t be leaving his house. David So Silly…
