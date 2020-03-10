Britain’s Greenest MPs

Congratulations to Alex Sobel, who won The Climate Coalition’s Green Heart Award for Greenest MP last night. Sobel’s reign doesn’t get off to a great start when his register of interest shows he took £9,700 from big pro-fracking union GMB during the election…

Not that the Leeds North West MP inherits the title from a saint. Minister Simon Clarke won the Climate Coalition’s 2019 award, and one month later took a £4,300 private helicopter flight from London to Teesside for a dinner to raise funds for the 2020 Tees Valley mayoral campaign. Google informs Guido helicopters use three times as much fuel as driving…