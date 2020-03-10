Best for Britain Weaponising Coronavirus as Fundraising Opportunity

As the number of deaths from Coronavirus rises to six, and confirmed cases hits 373, pro-EU pressure group Best for Britain has lept on the virus’s domination of the news to use it as a data-gathering and fund-raising exercise. Stay classy, gentlemen…

An email sent to their mailing list asks Remainers, “With coronavirus spreading, can our NHS survive without them?” before asking them to sign a petition to stand up for immigrants and standing up for the NHS, with 12,639 having taken up the offer so far. The pressure group – founded by Gina Miller’s – also found space in the email to stick in two big red ‘donate’ buttons…

Best for Britain aren’t the only ones piggybacking off Coronavirus; today Labour Peer Baroness Smith of Basildon argued that because of COVID-19, “It may be difficult to do all the [future relationship] negotiations in the time they want.” The government is racing ahead, with plans to publish a draft FTA in days, but Remainers are still praying for a Deus ex Machina…