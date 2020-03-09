‘Women in Westminster’ Staffers “Near Tears” Following Public Rant

Scenes in Portcullis House this lunchtime as a stall being manned by the group ‘Women in Westminster’ – which aims to attract more women into politics – was verbally abused by a member of Thérèse Coffey’s office. Coffey’s staffer stormed up to the pop-up stall, saying it had “no right to be here”, “you don’t represent me“, and calling the two young female staffers on the stall “disgusting”, “disgraceful” reducing them to “near tears“. The staffer in question? Thérèse Coffey’s sister, Clare…

Clare Coffey also ranted that the Women in Westminster group ‘only existed for left-wing women’ – despite shouting at Tory and Lib Dem members. Clare then told the two that she would be complaining to their MP bosses, and Guido is told she has since been sat in Central Lobby asking members for meetings. One of the girls on the stall has already had a phone call from her office to say Clare Coffey has requested a meeting with her boss…

Ironically, however, Clare Coffey has now herself been reported to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme, with MP Jamie Stone tweeting it’s “disgusting that someone has treated my member of staff like this“.

Disgusting that someone has treated my member of staff like this. We’re in touch with House services. @WomenInW work hard to help women from disadvantaged backgrounds get jobs in politics. They’re volunteers. They’re doing this out of the goodness of their hearts 😡 https://t.co/0ELZfvHx4D — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) March 9, 2020

Guido reached out to Coffey’s office, however they have declined to comment.