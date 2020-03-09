Tory Grassroots Sticking by Patel

Two polls have been published showing unrelenting support for Priti Patel amongst the Tory party’s grassroot membership. On Saturday, ConservativeHome published its regular Cabinet League Table, in which the Home Secretary comes in at fourth place, only behind Gove, Boris, and Raab. She achieved 70.8% support from party members after weeks of the bullying media storm. Admittedly down from her net January figure of 79.7%.

The Thatcherite site, Conservative Voice, also ran a survey of its members – backing up ConHome’s findings. 97% of the 860 respondents strongly agreed with the question ‘do you support the Home Secretary?’ and 92.5% agreeing she’s been treated unfairly. In addition to last week’s supportive letter in the Telegraph signed by 100 allies, looks like the Tories will stick with Prit…