Channel 4’s Dorothy Byrne Out As Head of News

Channel 4 has announced that Dorothy Byrne will be stepping down as the Head of News and Current Affairs, taking up a “specially created role” of Editor at Large. This follows a recent diktat from the organisation precluding nonpolitical journalists tweeting about politics…

In August, Byrne’s McTaggart lecture provoked a storm of criticism, as she called Boris Johnson a “known liar” who is aping Vladimir Putin. Not the most impartial thing to say for a broadcaster’s Head of News…

This follows several Channel 4 impartiality controversies, with the broadcaster employing senior anti-Tory journalists, declaring war with Number 10 over a climate change debate, and falsely reporting that Boris Johnson said he favours “people of colour coming to this country, but I think it should be democratically controlled.” He actually said “people of talent“…

Byrne denied that she would be standing down when Guido put the story to her last month. She now tells Guido that she “didn’t lie” because she will be “staying on as editor-at-large part-time!!“