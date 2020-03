Figures out from the ONS prove what Guido has been highlighting for a decade of Tory budgets. Tory Chancellors since Osborne have been redistributionist, taxes and welfare measures have bashed the rich and boosted the poor. Since the credit crisis those on the highest incomes have seen their income fall by 5% and those on lowest incomes have seen their income rise by 5%. Instead of cutting taxes for everybody, “Bash the rich” Tory policies have seen a leveling down…