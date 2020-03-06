Tim Stanley Attacks ‘Partisan Political Briefing Operation’ against Patel as 100 Allies Sign Letter Defending Her

Tim Stanley won support from the Question Time audience last night after claiming there is a “partisan political briefing operation’ taking place against Priti Patel, and some of the accusations are arising from civil servants who object to the Government’s wide-sweeping reforms – many of which are being led by the Home Office. Counter to the pundit class, the public seems to be rallying behind her…

His attack coincides with a letter in the Telegraph today – signed by 100 Patel allies from business, politics and academia (including the former charity commission chief, William Shawcross) – denouncing the bullying accusations as ‘smears’; saying when working with the Home Secretary she “never crossed the line or lost her temper”, and is the target of a “campaign of gossip, smears and malicious gossip by anonymous individuals who have failed to produce any verifiable facts.”

Earlier in the week, Guido asked whether anyone will be brave enough to go on record at some point. It seems over 100 defendants have now taken up his challenge – versus zero attackers…