Starbucks Bans Reusable Cups to Tackle Coronavirus

Starbucks has announced a conscious uncupling from its environmental policy by banning customers from using reusable cups in-store in their attempt to battle Coronavirus. Is COVID-19 really the only virus that can be passed on via reusable cups or should Starbucks have thought about this public health problem before?…

In ‘we are temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups’ signs spotted at their stores today, customers are told the US company’s commitment to sustainability remains unchanged (despite the change). If the virus gets worse, Starbucks may have to issue face masks to workers – or as they’d call them, coughy filters…