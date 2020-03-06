Rory Gets Round TfL’s Political Ad Ban

Sadiq Khan’s been usurping TfL’s political advertising ban for months by plastering his name all over GLA information posters and highlighting his single ticket price freeze policy, described in large wording on posters as “part of the commitment by the Mayor, Sadiq Khan to make travel in London more affordable”. The Mayor’s opponents don’t have the same opportunities…

Guido was amused, therefore, to see Rory Stewart’s book, ‘The Places in Between’, (published in 2006) has begun being re-advertised to Londoners. Canny way of boosting name recognition among potential voters…