Nissan Invests £400 Million In Sunderland Despite Brexit

Nissan has announced it will build their new ‘Qashqai’ model in its Sunderland plant, despite Britain having left the EU and Brussels threatening tariffs. The same Nissan that took Vote Leave to court for claiming the firm would “stay in the UK whatever the result of the referendum.”

As part of the almost half-billion pound investment, last week a new £52 million production line was announced in order to build the new model, guaranteeing high skilled manufacturing jobs to workers in the North East. Project fear continues to fall to pieces…
