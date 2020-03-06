Guido Exploring Crowdfunded Prosecution of Jolyon Maugham

Following yesterday’s surprising news that the RSPCA has said fox-killer Jolyon Maugham will not face charges for his Boxing Day brutality, Guido is exploring launching a private prosecution. Crowdfunded justice..?

Not so long ago, the RSPCA pursued a case to the High Court against a police officer who had put a run-over cat out of its misery, after being called to the scene by concerned residents. Yet with the more cold blooded case of Jolyon they’re stepping back…

Guido’s editor spoke to Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRADIO this morning about the case, and how Guido readers have already expressed interest in crowdfunding a case. Watch the interview in full here…