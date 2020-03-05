Jolyon Gets Off on Fox Killing

The RSPCA has said Jolyon Maugham will not face charges for killing a fox with a baseball bat on Boxing day (while wearing a kimono) as the animal rights charity say there is no realistic prospect of him being convicted if charges were brought against him. Chickens in favour of fox murder…

You can be jailed and fined up to £20,000 for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal – unsurprisingly Maugham says he “welcomed” the RSPCA’s decision, who claim “An independent post-mortem and forensic veterinary assessment of the fox’s body was carried out and findings indicate the fox was killed swiftly”. A true expert by all accounts…

Guido can’t sit by and watch such a callous act go unpunished, so he has begun conversations with lawyers to explore a private prosecution. Stay tuned…