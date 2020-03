The Tories are learning the lessons of old fashioned ‘One Nation Toryism’ even faster than Guido anticipated. Flybe has collapsed, and while treasury sources from the time told Guido that the government’s deferred tax arrangements were used by “hundreds of thousands of companies”, this special treatment for a specific company inspired calls from the rest of the industry for the same leeway. One Nation Tories will eventually run out of other people’s money…