Westminster’s Patient Zero?

On February 28th, Stockton South MP Matt Vickers was unable to attend a meeting with ‘Friends of the Stockton & Darlington Railway’ due to “being in voluntary quarantine after a recent visit to Thailand” – the fourth MP to self isolate over the Coronavirus outbreak. Very responsible of our public servants…

The MP’s Facebook profile, however, shows Vickers had a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce on February 19th – eight days before the 28th, and that he went for a haircut the day after he missed his meeting with Friends of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, on the 29th. Parliamentary colleagues were similarly surprised to see him turn up to work this Monday. You’re supposed to self-isolate for 14 days…

Vickers should be very careful, as Coronavirus is known to attack the old, weak and vulnerable most – so he must be wary who he interacts with over the coming days. Unfortunately, look who he was spotted posing with at last night’s Kebab Awards…

So is Vickers endangering the health of Westminster workers – or was he just desperate for an excuse not to meet his friends at the Stockton and Darlington Railway? Vickers hasn’t responded to Guido’s calls for clarification…