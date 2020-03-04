UK Ranked Best In World For Epidemic Response and Mitigation

The Global Health Security Index’s recent comprehensive ranking of countries – published just four months ago – shows the United Kingdom ahead of every country other than the United States in its state of preparedness to deal with biological threats. When it comes to rapid response to, and mitigation of, the spread of an epidemic, the UK led the world – twelve points ahead of the next nearest country…

The GHSI is an international joint project of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Nuclear Threat Initiative, and The Economist Group’s Intelligence Unit. It is supported by Open Philanthropy Project, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Robertson Foundation. According to its reports’ findings, for a disease like Covid-19, there are very few better countries to be living in than the UK…