Lord Steel Still Staying Still Despite Saying See Ya

It has been over a week since former Liberal Party leader Lord Steel was named by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, having been found to have “turned a blind eye” to abuse allegations involving Liberal MP Cyril Smith. Hours after the report was published, Steel released a statement announcing both his resignation from the Lib Dems and intention to resign as a member of the House of Lords too. He said he would leave “as soon as possible”…

Despite having introduced the Private Members Bill that allowed Lords’ resignations, Steel is still yet to resign or even announce a date for his formal resignation. Every day he remains a member, he is entitled to collect a tax-free £305-per-day salary. Guido’s repeated attempts to contact Lord Steel were not answered. When will he go?…