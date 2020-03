Corbynite favourite Rebecca Long-Bailey was on the ropes with Andrew Neil this evening, becoming progressively redder as the interview went on. Just in complexion rather than policy…

Flustered Long-Bailey ended up defending Blair’s disastrous private finance initiatives, which cost the taxpayer far more than the upfront cost, saying “PFI was the only game in town”. She was pushed into defending something even Blairites distance themselves from these days. It’s all over for Long-Bailey now.