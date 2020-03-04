Farage Backs Sanders

Farage returned to CPAC this year victorious, just one month after Brexit finally got done. Naturally, he went down very well with the Republican, Trumpian audience who enjoyed his usual off-script, call and response populist message. He surprised some in the audience with an unusual message…

“So you really don’t like Bernie Sanders? Can I suggest to you that you are wrong? You should be backing Bernie Sanders, you should be campaigning for Bernie Sanders, you should be donating money to Bernie Sanders!”

It’s all, of course, to make sure the Democrats lose. After the belated success of #Tories4Corbyn, is it time for #Republicans4Sanders?..