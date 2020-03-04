Convicted Greenwich Councillor Still Being Paid Allowances

The fraudster Councillor convicted of claiming for a council house whilst owning three other properties in Greenwich continued to take money from the council even after her fraudulent housing arrangements were uncovered, Guido can reveal. Guido reported on her trial a month ago…

An FoI has revealed that Tonia Ashikodi, who was elected as a Labour Councillor in 2016, has received £17,458.50 from Greenwich taxpayers since the council discovered she had illegally sequestered council housing in May 2018. She remains a councillor and no by-election has been scheduled. The stuff they can get away within the 82% Labour People’s Republic of Greenwich…