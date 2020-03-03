Sarah Olney’s Mystery Money

Figures published in the Register of Members’ Interests show that during the 2019 general election, Sarah Olney received £55,975 in donations. By law, Olney’s local party was limited to spend just £11,003.55 on her campaign. She raised five times her legal spending limit…

Guido’s sure it wouldn’t have been spent in her ‘throw the kitchen sink’ campaign to win the seat back from Zac Goldsmith, as that would be a clear breach of electoral rules. So where’s the money gone?

See also: Met Say Olney Committed Criminal Offence Over Spending Breach