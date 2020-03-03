Rayner Reviews Burgon’s Competence

Angela Rayner took a night off from her campaign this week to go boozing in the Red Lion – only to inadvertently find herself surrounded by Conservative staffers. One Tory aide told the deputy leadership candidate, “you’re definitely going to win because you’re about 1000 times more competent than Burgon”. Rayner, enthusiastically nodding in agreement, exclaimed: “Thank you!!”

Rayner was far more diplomatic when the cheeky Tory bag carriers tried getting her to comment on the main leadership race, with her only saying she’d be able to work very well with Sir Keir should he beat her flatmate Becky. The Tory activists were hoping for longer with the boozing candidate, alas a Labour aide spotted the potentially incriminating pitfalls and promptly whisked her away…