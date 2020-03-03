Eddie Izzard to Stand as a Labour MP

Eddie Izzard has made the shock announcement he is to quit comedy and stand as a Labour MP. Guido was shocked to learn he was apparently still a comedian…

Izzard, who is admittedly used to running, told a London audience last night he wanted to “make a change” and has “made the decision to stand as a Member of Parliament”, however hubris got the better of him when he went on to declare “I am going to be an MP”. With Izzard’s track record of political failure, Guido wouldn’t put it past him losing Labour Islington North…