Coronavirus Could Delay LibDem Leadership Election

The LibDems were planning on waiting for 2020’s Local Elections to pass before deciding on Jo Swinson’s replacement, setting a timetable with nominations to open four days after council elections on 11th May. However it’s now been reported the local elections may be pushed back as the country grapples with Coronavirus – potentially into the midst of the party’s LibDem leadership election…

When asked whether COVID-19 could delay the timetable of their election, a LibDem spokesperson didn’t deny it as a possibility, saying “People’s safety must be our number one priority. We will continue to monitor the situation, listen to the advice of experts and take steps as necessary.” The LibDems can’t get too annoyed – they can sympathise with something with infectious popularity spreading throughout the population, only to be quashed by a Tory government…

At any rate, according to their website their election doesn’t seem necessary at all – they appear to be singling out one candidate in particular…