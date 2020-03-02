Read In Full: The UK’s US FTA Plans

This morning the Department for International Trade has released its economic analysis of the forthcoming free trade agreement with the United States. Back of the queue feels a very long time ago…

The document focusses on the regional benefits of a US-UK FTA, saying “Scotland is expected to be one of the parts of the UK to benefit most” through enhances salmon, whiskey, cashmere, and high-quality meat trade. Other sectors that stand to gain the most include Welsh lamb, midlands car manufacturing, machinery exports for the north of England, and London and the south-east through groundbreaking agreements on digital trade.

The Government has clearly been preemptively preparing for another scaremongering NHS attack from Labour, committing to an emphatic red line: “[The NHS] will not be on the table. The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table. The services the NHS provides will not be on the table.”

The exercise modelled two plausible scenarios; a more limited agreement (tariff liberalisation and a 25% reduction in non-tariff measures), and one of a deeper agreement (full tariff liberalisation and a 50% reduction in non-tariff measures.) Growing the UK economy by £1.6 billion to £3.4 billion respectively…

Read the official Government document in full here…