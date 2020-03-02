Boris to Chair COBR Meeting on the Coronavirus

COBR will discuss, finalise and sign off a battle plan containing a detailed set of countermeasures. Boris says

“The number of coronavirus cases around the world is rising every day – and the UK is no exception.

“There now seems little doubt that it will present a significant challenge for our country.

“But we are well prepared, and the government and the NHS will stop at nothing to fight this virus.

“This battle plan lays out in detail the measures we could use – if and when they are needed.”

COBR has been meeting regularly on this issue since January with specialists from the relevant departments . Boris is chairing this meeting really for presentational, reasons as the media was beginning to demand that action was seen to be done by the PM.