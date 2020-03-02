Boris to Chair COBR Meeting on the Coronavirus
COBR will discuss, finalise and sign off a battle plan containing a detailed set of countermeasures. Boris says
- “The number of coronavirus cases around the world is rising every day – and the UK is no exception.
- “There now seems little doubt that it will present a significant challenge for our country.
- “But we are well prepared, and the government and the NHS will stop at nothing to fight this virus.
- “This battle plan lays out in detail the measures we could use – if and when they are needed.”
COBR has been meeting regularly on this issue since January with specialists from the relevant departments . Boris is chairing this meeting really for presentational, reasons as the media was beginning to demand that action was seen to be done by the PM.