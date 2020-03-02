£14,000 Raised to Repair Green Greta Destroyed

Greta Thunberg travelled hundreds of miles to stand in a field in Bristol on Friday alongside people playing truant. The crowd of children churned up the grass on Bristol’s College Green turning it into the kind of wasteland they were presumably protesting against. Perhaps they were taking tips from Extinction Rebellion’s bizarre anti-grass campaign

In response to the ecological vandalism, a crowdfunder has been set up in order to ‘Turn College Green Green Again’. It’s already raised over £14,000. This eco stuff doesn’t come cheap…
