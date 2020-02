Green Party London Assembly Member Caroline Russell was left stumped by Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRADIO this morning when asked what “making the world a better place” actually means in practical terms. Hugging trees is easy until you need costed policy solutions…

Not the first time a Green Party figure has had a bit of a “brain fade“. Thankfully for them, this ‘Natalie Bennett moment’ wasn’t in the middle of an election campaign…