Becky Gets Panicky

I met Jeremy Corbyn to discuss how the Green Industrial Revolution will tackle climate change and transform our economy. pic.twitter.com/f9ueKwqazS — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) February 28, 2020

The Long-Bailey camp have resorted to trying to signal the tacit-endorsement of Jeremy Corbyn. In a sit-down puff-piece interview with the trailing leadership contender, Corbyn stops short of telling members to back Long-Bailey, saying only that she would have his “absolute support” if she wins. The only other candidate he’s sat down with in this way is Richard Burgon…

This move might not have the effect the Long-Bailey camp desire. In YouGov’s poll earlier this week they posed a hypothetical scenario in which Corbyn was running again. He loses to Starmer by double digits…