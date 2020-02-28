Another Brexit Negotiating Victory

The Government has just published the terms of reference on the UK-EU future relationship negotiations. Journalists’ attention was initially drawn to the new timetable detailing how phase one will play out. 11 different teams on both sides, carrying out 11 different simultaneous negotiations.

One further detail took a while to emerge: not only are Brexit negotiations to take place in Britain for the first time, the negotiations will take place in English. Interpretation to and from French will have to be paid for by those who need it...