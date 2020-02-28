Why are AC Grayling’s Students Afraid to Voice Leave Views?

In an interview with the Times AC Grayling has bemoaned that his Leave-voting students are too afraid to reveal their political views in his lectures, with only two ‘coming out’ to him as Brexiteers. Why might this the case?

Might his Brexity students be shy because Grayling called Leavers “vermin”, “contemptible”, “crazy”, “stupid”, “clowns”, “toddlers” who “show little integrity”? Or after he called for a general strike to cancel a democratic vote? Or because he completely lost it and claimed there was a state conspiracy to silence remainer forces? In terms an academic would hopefully understand: post hoc ergo propter hoc…

UPDATE: With Grayling claiming only two students have come out to him as Brexiteers, one of his current students gets in touch to inform Guido: