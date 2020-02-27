Parliament’s Plans to Prevent Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed UK Coronavirus cases rises to 15, Italy begins to quarantine entire towns, and concern rises, Parliament has begun making preparations to prevent the spread of the disease. Once one person in Parliament falls ill, it won’t take long for everyone else to follow suit…

An email sent to MPs today outlines that the House of Commons has been in touch with Public Health England, though “there is no need for individuals to take any other measures beyond good hygiene and exercising sensible precaution.”

So far, signs have been put up in 250 of parliament’s toilets, advising on correct hand washing procedures, and hand sanitising gel has been placed across the estate. The email also says the Commons is “working closely with Guys and St Thomas’ hospital” opposite Parliament. MPs and staffers will be updated each day at 2pm…