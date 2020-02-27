All Must Have TV Prizes

At the Royal Television Society awards last night Emily Maitlis and Newsnight were deservedly double award winners with Scoop of the Year and Presenter of the Year for the game changing Prince Andrew interview. Congratulations.

In a move more redolent of a nursery school’s sports day the luvvies judges gave all the television political teams an award. This follows on from the Booker Prize judges splitting the prize money with all the shortlisted authors. What is the point of woke judges not making judgements?

mdi-tag-outline BBC Channel 4 News Channel 5 ITV News Newsnight Sky News
mdi-account-multiple-outline Emily Maitlis
mdi-timer February 27 2020 @ 11:10 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story