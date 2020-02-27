MP Sacked for Bullying Sets Up Committee for Compassionate Politics

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who in 2018 was sacked from her frontbench role amid bullying claims, has announced her intention to launch a new All Party Group (APPG) for ‘Compassionate Politics’. Labour are kindly generating English irony even Zionists can comprehend…

The new cross-party group will “work to put compassion, cooperation, and inclusion at the heart of politics” – suggesting Abrahams has had a big change of heart since multiple bullying complaints were made against her and an investigation found she had “engaged in a pattern of bullying behaviour towards her staff.” Her former employees should be the first people brought in to give evidence…